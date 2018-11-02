Shoes & Clothes for Kids and Coats for Kids combined to put 6,000 winter jackets on the backs of Cleveland children

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - With winter right around the corner 6,000 winter jackets sat bundled, ready to be given away.
Shoes and Clothes for Kids and Coats for Kids partnered this year to get coats, school uniforms and shoes to Cleveland area young people as fast as possible.
In the final days of October stacks of boxes sat in a Woodland Ave. warehouse ready to be shipped to distributors that would put those coats into the hands of school age children. But before that could happen volunteers had to move those boxes.
The programs, 100% funded by donations from individuals, corporations, and foundations, needed volunteers to help. That’s where a dozen UPS drivers, and employees come in. Those volunteers helped to ship the boxes of coats and clothing to places where they could be picked up.
“Especially this time of year, it’s incredibly important we have the resources,” board chairman of Shoes and Clothes for kids Tracy Jemison said surrounded by boxes.
Jemison notes that the data shows school age children who have the clothes, coats and supplies they need miss less school.
This is the 49th year for the program.
