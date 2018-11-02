Stretch of Euclid Avenue to close for nearly a week in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A portion of Euclid Avenue in downtown Cleveland will close on Monday for both eastbound and westbound traffic.
The Nov. 5 closure between East 4th Street and East 6th Street will end by Nov. 10, according to Cleveland city officials.
The closure is necessary so that crews can dismantle and remove a tower crane from atop the parking garage on Euclid Avenue.
Vehicular traffic, pedestrians, and public transit will be detoured will the closure is in place.
