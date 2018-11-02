These Northeast Ohio companies will help you pay for college

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s a staggering number: As of 2018, Americans have $1.5 trillion in outstanding college debt. The class of 2017 graduated with an average of nearly $40,000 in debt, per student.
That's part of the reason why Waterway, a car wash business in Pepper Pike, offers a tuition reimbursement program for its employees.
"It's always hard to recruit young employees, so we have a job they like, and to give them an extra perk is an advantage to us and them," said Mike Surgeon, managing partner of Waterway.
One of those young employees taking an advantage of the perk is Joey Castle. He's a sophomore at Kent State University.
"It's a nice little bonus to get and it helps to motivate you to work more," he said. "Like me for example, if I didn't, I wouldn't come to work as much if I didn't have this extra motivation to come."
There are other companies that pay employees for college, including Chipotle, Starbucks, Smucker’s, and UPS. Some national surveys estimate that almost half of employers may offer some kind of cash incentive for its employees to continue their educations, sometimes in the form of reimbursements and sometimes in actual checks paid directly to the university.
"Companies like this where a lot of kids that are working are high school, early college years, who would need it and are looking for something like that, I feel like companies who deal with us, our age, this age group should do it," said Joey Castle. "I feel like they would have a lot more employees trying to find a job there."
Mike Surgeon agrees, but he says that helping students pay for college is best for not just the business and its employees, but society as a whole.
“I think it’s worth the investment, not just from our standpoint, but just the economy in general, to help students out,” he said. “It’s a huge expense and there’s scholarships available and there’s tuition programs, and with the cost of college, everyone should take advantage of it. It’s going to have a long-term effect on everybody.”
