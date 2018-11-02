Three dozen priests and clergy accused of sexual abuse in Northeast Ohio

NORTHEAST OHIO, OH (WOIO) - The Youngstown Catholic Diocese has released more details about priests and clergy members accused of sexual abuse.
Cleveland 19 looked at the list of parishes these priests and clergy members served at while here in Northeast Ohio. There are 31 accused abusers in churches from Massillon to Youngstown. We found eight churches and one high school in Canton, three parishes in Massillon, three in Ashtabula and two each in Alliance, Conneaut and Louisville.
The list included parishes in several other cities like Kent, Ravenna and Rootstown.
A number of the parishes have or had schools affiliated with the church.
Leaders of the Catholic church say they are doing everything they can to help the victims. The Youngstown Catholic Diocese is not saying where the alleged sexual abuse cases happened.
So far, police have investigated 76 credible cases where victims have come forward.
The Bishop of the Youngstown Diocese says many of the victims didn't want to press charges against their alleged abusers. They just want them out of the church so they can't hurt anyone else.
Here’s a complete list of the accused, and the parishes they worked at:
Joseph R. Bennett
- St. Charles in Boardman
- Immaculate Conception in Youngstown
- Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Ashtabula
- St. Aloysius in East Liverpool
- St. Nicholas in Struthers
- St. Joseph in Canton
- St. James in Warren
- St. Stephen in Niles
- St. Andrew in Kingsville
- Assumption in Geneva
Robert Burns
- St. Paul in North Canton
- St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- St. Rose in Girard
Thomas Crum
- Cardinal Mooney High School
- St. James in Warren
- St. John the Baptist in Campbell
- St. Christine in Youngstown
- Immaculate Conception in Ravenna
- St. Mary in Orwell
- Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Youngstown
- St. Anthony Parish in Canton
- St. Charles in Boardman
- St. Peter of the Fields in Rootstown
- Our Lady of Peace in Canton
John P. Cunningham
- St. Paul in Salem
- St. Paul in North Canton
- St. Aloysius in East Liverpool
- Our Lady of Lourdes in East Palestine
- St. Christine in Youngstown
- Sts. Philip and James in Canal Fulton
- St. Stephen in Niles
Gerald Curran
- St. Nicholas in Struthers
- St. Rose in Girard
- St. Patrick in Hubbard
- Immaculate Conception in Wellsville
- St. William in Champion
- St. Joseph in Maximo
- St. John in Canton
- St. Rose in Girard
- St. Joseph in Mogadore
Bernard Dupont OP
- St. Dominic in Youngstown
Anthony Esposito
- St. Aloysius in East Liverpool
- St. Rose in Girard
- Newman Center at Youngstown State University
Richard Evritt
- St. Paul in Salem
- Holy Family in Poland
- St. Paul in North Canton
- St. Patrick in Kent
- St. Pius X in Warren
James Fondriest
- St. Joan of Arc in Canton
- St. Columba Cathedral
- St. Paul in Salem
- St. Joseph in Alliance
- St. Joseph in Ashtabula
- St. Anthony in Canton
- St. Joseph in Mantua
Ernest Formichelli
- Holy Family in Poland
Joseph Galganski
- St. Mary in Warren
- St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown
- St. James in North Jackson
- St. Brendan in Youngstown
- St. Catherine in Lake Milton
- St. Joseph in Suffield
Henry Gallagher
- Immaculate Conception
- St. Ann in Youngstown
- St. Joseph Hospice in Louisville
- Mercy Hospital in Canton
- St. Joseph in Youngstown
John P. Gallagher
- St. Edward in Youngstown
- St. Barbara in Massillon
- St. Patrick in Youngstown
- Holy Family in Poland
Paul Gubser
- St. Patrick in Youngstown
- Christ Our King in Warren
- Immaculate Conception in Ravenna
- St. Frances Cabrini in Conneaut
- St. Nicholas in Struthers
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help in McDonald
- St. Peter in Canton
- Sacred Heart in Youngstown
- St. John in Summitville
- St. Patrick in Salineville
- St. Philip Neri in Dungannon
- St. Peter of the Fields in Rootstown
John Hammer
- St. Louis in Louisville
- St. Columba Cathedral
- St. Aloysius in East Liverpool
James Hennessey
- St. Nicholas in Struthers
- Immaculate Conception in Wellsville
- Mother of Sorrows in Ashtabula
- St. Therese in Brewster
Robert Hill
- St. Stephen in Niles
- Ursuline High School
- Canton Central Catholic High School
- St. Joseph Suffield
- All Saints in Canton
- Assumption of Mary in Geneva
- St. Joseph in Jefferson
Thomas Kelly
- St. Columba Cathedral
- St. Ambrose in Garrettsville
- Mother of Sorrows in Ashtabula
- St. Brendan in Youngstown
- St. Christine in Youngstown
- St. Aloysius in East Liverpool
- St. Lucy in Campbell
- St. Rose of Lima in Youngstown
John Lyons
- St. Ann in Youngstown
- St. Aloysius in East Liverpool
- Immaculate Heart of Mary in Austintown
- Immaculate Conception in Wellsville
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help in McDonald
- St. Joseph in Youngstown
- St. James in North Jackson
- St. Joseph in Austintown
Donald Marrokal CR
- St. Nicholas in Struthers
- St. John in Canton
- St. Paul in Salem
- St. Patrick in Youngstown
- St. Jude in Columbiana
- St. Rose in Girard
Giles Nealen OSB
- St. James in Waynesburg
John Parillo
- St. Joseph in Canton
- Cardinal Mooney High School
- Central Catholic High School
Donald J. Oser
- Assumption of Mary in Geneva
- Immaculate Heart of Mary in Austintown
- St. Nicholas in Struthers
- St. Luke in Boardman
- St. Patrick in Hubbard
- Regina Coeli in Alliance
- St. Patrick in Youngstown
- St. Jude in Columbiana
- Christ Our King in Warren
- St. John the Baptist in Canton
- St. Paul in North Canton
Robert P. Reidy
- St. Mary in Conneaut
- St. Nicholas in Struthers
- St. Joseph in Canton
- St. Peter in Canton
- St. Joseph in Alliance
- Chaplain, U.S. Navy
- Sts. Peter and Paul in Youngstown
- Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Niles
John Ryan
- St. Charles in Boardman
- Holy Family in Poland
- St. Mary in Massillon
- Sts. Philip and James in Canal Fulton
- St. Mary in Warren
- Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Youngstown
- Christ Our King in Warren
John Schmidt
- St. Barbara in Massillon
- Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Ashtabula
- Sacred Heart in Youngstown
- St. Patrick in Youngstown
- Our Lady of Peace in Canton
- Mother of Sorrows in Ashtabula
- St. Joseph in Massillon
- St. George in Lisbon
- St. Ann in Sebring
Robert Sabatino
- St. Patrick in Hubbard
- Ursuline High School
- Cardinal Mooney High School
- St. Joseph in Maximo
- Regina Coeli in Alliance
- Immaculate Conception in Ravenna
Louis Santucci
- St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- St. Barbara in Massillon
- St. Patrick in Kent
- St. Catherine in Lake Milton
William Smaltz
- St. Mary in Massillon
- St. Edward in Youngstown
- Our Lady of Lourdes in East Palestine
- St. Mary in Conneaut
John (Jack) F. Warner
- St. Peter in Canton
- St. Mary in Warren
- St. Edward in Youngstown
- St. Joan of Arc in Canton
- St. Vincent de Paul in Vienna
- St. Aloysius in East Liverpool
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Aurora
- Sts. Peter and Paul in Youngstown
- Sts. Philip and James in Canal Fulton
Francis Zapitelli
- St. Peter in Canton
- St. Paul in Salem
- St. Rose in Girard
- Assumption of Mary in Geneva
Victims can call Det. Sgt. Delphine Baldwin-Casey, the victim assistance coordinator for the Diocese of Youngstown, at 330-718-1388 to report abuse.
