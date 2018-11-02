Will the Browns regret any of their moves this past week?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns organization is going through a lot to say the least.
After firing head coach Hue Jackson the Twitter sphere went into an absolute frenzy.
Cleveland was the laughing stock of the sports world, after firing two professional coaches -- Tyronn Lue and Hue Jackson in a span of 24 hours.
It wasn’t too much of a surprise: In the past three season Jackson’s record was 3-36-1.
As soon as the news broke fans speculated on who would take over the reigns.
The answer was the latter; less than an hour after letting go of Jackson the Browns announced the firing of Todd Haley.
Gregg Williams was the last man standing, and was announced the interim head coach.
Williams has an energetic personality, HBO’s Hard Knocks highlighted his NSFW coaching style in August.
Days after his firing Hue Jackson has taken to the media to express his concerns with the franchise.
He believed that they were on the right path to turn the organization around.
There’s nothing we can do about it now - The gripes are a thing of the past, and no matter how many jokes people land the Cleveland Browns still have to play on Sunday.
This week could be their toughest match up yet, the Kansas City Chiefs (7-1).
The Browns will face off against the Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m.
