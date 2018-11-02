Will the Browns regret any of their moves this past week?

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams reacts during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-17. (AP Photo/David Richard) (David Richard)
By Randy Buffington | November 2, 2018 at 9:06 AM EST - Updated November 2 at 9:06 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns organization is going through a lot to say the least.

After firing head coach Hue Jackson the Twitter sphere went into an absolute frenzy.

Cleveland was the laughing stock of the sports world, after firing two professional coaches -- Tyronn Lue and Hue Jackson in a span of 24 hours.

It wasn’t too much of a surprise: In the past three season Jackson’s record was 3-36-1.

As soon as the news broke fans speculated on who would take over the reigns.

The answer was the latter; less than an hour after letting go of Jackson the Browns announced the firing of Todd Haley.

Gregg Williams was the last man standing, and was announced the interim head coach.

And so it begins

Williams has an energetic personality, HBO’s Hard Knocks highlighted his NSFW coaching style in August.

Days after his firing Hue Jackson has taken to the media to express his concerns with the franchise.

He believed that they were on the right path to turn the organization around.

“We passed on three franchise QBs the first two years in Wentz, Watson and Mahomes. We played with a QB room with zero wins in the league. We played with street free agents and practice squad players in WRs. Yet our offense was the same or better than what we were doing this year. There is no way that should happen. You can’t pass on quarterbacks. You never pass on a potential franchise quarterback because you don’t know who’s going to be there in the future. I think Baker Mayfield is going to be a sensational player if they surround him with the right people, but they’ve got to give him help and run a scheme suited to his skill set.”
Hue Jackson

The coaches bumped heads more than a few times this season on personnel changes and play calls.

Here’s a clip of the dynamic between the Browns coaching staff

There’s nothing we can do about it now - The gripes are a thing of the past, and no matter how many jokes people land the Cleveland Browns still have to play on Sunday.

This week could be their toughest match up yet, the Kansas City Chiefs (7-1).

The Browns will face off against the Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m.

