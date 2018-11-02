Woman tells Kent police she was sexually assaulted by man wearing mask

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Kent police are looking for the masked man accused of sexually assaulting a woman the day after Halloween.
The incident was reported on Holly Drive near Horning Road at approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday.
The victim told investigators that she was confronted by a man wearing a mask. The man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman and fled down Holly Drive when a vehicle approached nearby.
Anyone with information regarding the reported incident is asked to contact the Kent Police Department.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.