Cleveland caregiver facing involuntary manslaughter after 13-year-old drowned on her watch

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Christina Coleman has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children after a 13-year-old she was supervising -- Shaud Howell -- drowned over the summer.
Coleman was fired from Quality Care Group for taking Howell and two other teens to Edgewater Beach, where the tragedy occurred on July 6, according to Desmond Johnson, the urban program’s executive director.
Johnson said Coleman was not authorized to take the three teens to the beach; she had been scheduled to be at the YMCA with the kids.
Thrashing water and waves made it highly dangerous for swimming that day, and no lifeguards were on duty.
She is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 14 at 8:30 a.m.
