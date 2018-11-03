Cleveland Fire “sounds alarm” to encourage fire safety

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - If you heard a loud siren on Saturday at 6:05 p.m., you need to check your smoke alarm batteries.
The Cleveland Fire Department sounded off emergency sirens for one minute in unison to urge residents to change their smoke alarm batteries when they adjust their clocks for daylight saving time this weekend.
“Working smoke alarms save lives,” says Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “As you change your clocks this Saturday I encourage everyone to also change the batteries in your smoke alarms. It could save the lives of your loved ones.”
Cleveland Fire and the American Red Cross are endorsing the “Change Your Clock, Change Your Battery” campaign is a national home fire safety program sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association.
According to Cleveland Fire, smoke alarms are in a large percentage of Cleveland homes, but nearly one-third do not work because of worn or missing batteries.
The NFPA says working smoke alarms reduce the risk of injuries and fatalities related to residential fires by providing an early warning signal and allowing critical extra seconds to escape.
In addition to urging residents to change smoke alarm batteries, the Cleveland Fire recommends every resident to review fire safety measures such as checking the smoke alarms, establishing an emergency escape route, (identify two ways out of each room), and designating a common meeting place once outside of the home.
As a part of the campaign, Cleveland Fire stations will reportedly have a limited supply of batteries available to residents on a first come, first served basis. Residents may call 216-361-5535 to apply for smoke alarms if they do not already have them on every floor of the house and every room where people sleep.
