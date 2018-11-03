Cleveland Police officer in stable condition after being shot in Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department said an was officer shot in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood on Saturday.
At this time the name of the officer has not been released.
Cleveland 19 reporter Lacey Crisp said the officer is in surgery and should be OK.
Crisp said he was shot in the leg while he was still in the car when he arrived on scene.
Suspect information has not been released at this time.
Police said they will release more information about the incident throughout the day.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
