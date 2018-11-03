Former Vice President Joe Biden visits Parma Heights encouraging people to vote on Tuesday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is speaking in Parma Heights on Saturday at a Get Out and Vote rally.
The event is being held at Valley Forge High School.
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and Richard Cordray will also be speaking at the rally.
CBS reported in October Biden has still not made a decision if he will run for President in 2020.
Biden was in Michigan on Thursday and he will be in Pennsylvania on Sunday.
