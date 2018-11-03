‘Horrific scene’: Elderly Mansfield woman starved to death, suspect charged with manslaughter

MANSFIELD, OH (WOIO) - A Mansfield woman now faces felony charges after reportedly neglecting to care for and feed a disabled 77-year-old woman.
Jennifer K. Sweat, 44, has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of failing to provide for a functionally impaired person.
Mansfield Police report they found the deceased victim severely emaciated in a 2nd Avenue home on Oct. 23.
“This was a horrific scene that the Officers and Coroner’s office personnel were subjected to, a terrible loss of life to one of our citizens in the Mansfield community,” Lt. Robert Skropits said.
Sweat is being held in Richland County Jail, and will appear in court next week.
