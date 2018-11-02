Man posts Facebook Live while kidnapping grandmother, authorities say

HARRISON, OH (FOX19) - A Hamilton County man is accused of restraining his grandmother in her vehicle and broadcasting the incident on Facebook Live.
Authorities say they were dispatched to a report of a rolling domestic incident Thursday. One deputy said they located the vehicle in question on Salem Road in Harrison.
A woman told the deputy her grandson had climbed in her car and threatened to kill her if she did not drive him to where he wanted to go, according to court documents. Deputies said the woman tried to get out at a Sunoco, but the grandson refused to allow her exit by threat of harm.
At one point, Brackenridge called his mother and she tried to find out where they were.
He abrubtly ended the call before she could give a location.
FOX19 NOW spoke to Brackenridge’s grandmother off camera and she said she wasn’t harmed and said her grandson has a long history of mental illness, including schizophrenia and biopolar disorder plus drug use.
She said the family has tried to get him help without success.
The grandson, Joshua Brackenridge, appeared in court Friday. He was issued a $76,000 bond.
Below are Facebook live videos that appear to be posted by Brackenridge. In the first video you can see a woman being prompted by her passenger to speak:
Here is the second video posted to that Facebook page:
