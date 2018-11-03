Northeast Ohio: Next Round of Rain on the Horizon

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Clouds will be on the increase tonight as a warm front approaches and temperatures slide into the mid 30s ahead of its arrival.
Sunday starts with clouds but will afford us some glimpses of sunshine throughout the afternoon as the mercury recovers into the upper 50s on gusty southeast winds courtesy of the warm front lifting from south to north across Ohio throughout the day.
On Sunday night, we’ll add to our already-hefty monthly rainfall totals with the development of showers amid breezy south winds and mild lows around 50.
We can expect more rain from time to time on Monday with temps topping out near 60 as south winds continue to gust up to 30 mph.
