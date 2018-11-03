Portage County sends out clarification about submitting absentee ballots

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Portage County Board of Elections sent out an alert to make sure voters submitting an absentee ballot are going through the correct process.
Director Faith Lyon said the Ohio Republican Party mailed a slate ticket with incorrect information on how to return a voted absentee ballot.
Lyon said you can’t return your absentee ballot to your polling place.
Absentee ballots returned to a polling place will not be counted.
The absentee ballots need to be sent out and postmarked by Nov. 5 or returned in person at the Board of Elections Office before the polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 for the ballot to count.
Early voting is also going on in Portage County at the Board of Elections office at 449 South Meridian Street in Ravenna.
Here are the office hours to vote early:
- 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday
- 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday
- 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Monday
Voters can also vote in person at their assigned polling place on Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 6.
