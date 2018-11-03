Shake off the cold with Parkview’s Hot Chicken in Gordon Square

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Parkview Hot Chicken
Under the skin dry rub:
1 part cajun seasoning
4 parts kosher salt
Pull back the skin and apply the rub to the meat, place skin back on and marinate for 48 hours.
Hot Oil:
325 degree frying oil
1 part brown sugar
4 parts cayenne pepper
Add spices to the oil, off the heat, and stir until combined and thick like a paste
Dredge the chicken in seasoned flour, patting lightly.
Dip it in buttermilk. Return the chicken to the seasoned flour then place it in 325 degree oil for 12 min.
When the chicken is finished cooking, brush all sides with the hot oil. Serve on top of white bread slices and cole slaw.
Cole Slaw Dressing:
Mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, sugar, yellow mustard, celery salt, and a pinch of cayenne powder.
