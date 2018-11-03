Trick or Treating descends into a beating for Lyndhurst 13-year-old

LYNDHURST, OH (WOIO) - A Lyndhurst dad was out in the neighborhood passing out fliers and asking his neighbors if they had any information after his 13-year-old son and his son’s 12-year-old buddy were jumped while trick or treating.
According to their account, the boys were walking home when four older boys, believed to be between the ages of 16 to 20, passed the younger boys on the sidewalk and then doubled back and attacked.
Both boys were pushed to the ground and the 13-year-old was punched, “One of them punched him in the face twice and my son told me, he yelled at them, ‘take what you want, take what you want, I don’t care, just go,’” The dad, who doesn’t want to be identified, told Cleveland 19.
His son has a broken nose that will require surgery, the 12-year-old, he believes, was not physically hurt.
“Pretty much we haven’t gotten much sleep the last couple of nights because as a parent you feel helpless,” the dad said.
His hope, as he canvassed the neighborhood, is that someone may have home surveillance video or that someone may remember seeing something that may help police in their investigation.
