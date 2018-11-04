Akron Fright Fest disheartened from “mock rape” lawsuit, blames “bad actors”

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The couple who says they were assaulted and subjected to “mock rape” at the Akron Fright Fest on October 13 filed a lawsuit against the owners and employees of the haunted attraction on November 1.
Melanie Lake Inc. and Kim Tam Park, the attraction’s operating company, managing partner Jeremy Caudill released a statement regarding the lawsuit on Sunday:
"We are disheartened that two customers have decided to take legal action against me and my management team for alleged criminal actions of a few “bad actors.” The safety and wellbeing of everyone at our haunted houses customers and employees has always been our utmost priority and we would never knowingly put any of our customers in a dangerous situation.
The plaintiffs never complained to us of any injuries, either at the scene or afterwards. If they had, we would have attended to their medical needs immediately. We also would have been able to immediately identify the actors they allege to have caused them harm. Unfortunately, we are only hearing about their injuries through the complaint they filed in court.
As soon as we found out about the allegations, we acted. We launched an investigation and fired the people assigned to the rooms where the alleged criminal acts occurred. We also fired the operator who was in charge of the hiring and training of the actors, and we added security staff and monitoring systems. We did everything we could with the information we had at the time.
As this is now a matter of litigation, this is all we are going to say about this situation."
Melanie Lake Inc. and Kim Tam Park closed Akron Fright Fest on October 25 because of “current circumstances and family matters.” Caudill’s wife died shortly after, according to an obituary posted on Facebook.
