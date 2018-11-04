Browns vs. Chiefs: How to watch, live coverage and streaming

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will try to get the team’s third win of the season as they host the Kansas City Chiefs at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. on Nov. 4.
The Browns are 2-5-1 on the year and the Chiefs are 7-1 on the season.
How to watch the game:
- Cleveland 19
How to listen to the game on the radio:
- 92.3 The Fan
How to stream the game:
Hue Jackson was fired earlier this week, so was Todd Haley.
Gregg Williams was promoted to interim head coach after Jackson and Haley were fired.
The Chiefs are currently a 8-point favorite to win the game.
Here is a look at the quarterbacks in the Browns vs. Chiefs game:
Patrick Mahomes
- 26 touchdown passes
- 6 interceptions
- 2,526 passing yards
- 65.6 completion percentage
Baker Mayfield
- 8 touchdown passes
- 6 interceptions
- 1,471 yards
- 58.3 completion percentage
