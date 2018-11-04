Browns vs. Chiefs: How to watch, live coverage and streaming

By Jonathan Jankowski | November 4, 2018 at 11:30 AM EST - Updated November 4 at 11:30 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will try to get the team’s third win of the season as they host the Kansas City Chiefs at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. on Nov. 4.

The Browns are 2-5-1 on the year and the Chiefs are 7-1 on the season.

How to watch the game:

  • Cleveland 19

How to listen to the game on the radio:

  • 92.3 The Fan

How to stream the game:

Hue Jackson was fired earlier this week, so was Todd Haley.

Gregg Williams was promoted to interim head coach after Jackson and Haley were fired.

The Chiefs are currently a 8-point favorite to win the game.

Here is a look at the quarterbacks in the Browns vs. Chiefs game:

Patrick Mahomes

  • 26 touchdown passes 
  • 6 interceptions 
  • 2,526 passing yards 
  • 65.6 completion percentage

Baker Mayfield

  • 8 touchdown passes 
  • 6 interceptions 
  • 1,471 yards 
  • 58.3 completion percentage

