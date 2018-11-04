Carp 'annihilated' as Iraq's water pollution woes worsen

In this Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 photo, officials prepare to lay a cordon in the water to gather dead fish near the town of Hindiyah, 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Baghdad, Iraq. Officials and fishermen are at a loss to explain how hundreds of tons of carp have suddenly died in fish farms in the Euphrates River, fueling anxieties about soaring water pollution. Local authorities used excavators to skim dead fish from the river surface, where residents and local farmers have long complained about substandard water management. (AP Photo/Ali Abdul Hassan) (AP)