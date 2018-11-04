Case Western Reserve University student shot near campus, 2 suspects in custody

CLEVELAND, OHIO (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University confirms an undergraduate student was shot in the torso on Murray Hill Road near South Residential Village on Saturday evening.
According to the University, two suspects have been arrested.
CWRU says the student is in stable condition.
The identity of the victim and the suspects have not yet been released at this time.
Anyone with that has information on the shooting is urged to call CWRU police at 216-368-3333.
Return to Cleveland 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.