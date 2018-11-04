Case Western Reserve University student shot near campus, 2 suspects in custody

Case Western Reserve University student shot near campus, 2 suspects in custody
Raycom Media/file
By Rachel Vadaj | November 3, 2018 at 8:41 PM EST - Updated November 3 at 8:46 PM

CLEVELAND, OHIO (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University confirms an undergraduate student was shot in the torso on Murray Hill Road near South Residential Village on Saturday evening.

According to the University, two suspects have been arrested.

CWRU says the student is in stable condition.

The identity of the victim and the suspects have not yet been released at this time.

UPDATE: The undergraduate student is in stable condition. Additional information will be provided as it becomes...

Posted by Case Western Reserve University on Saturday, November 3, 2018

Anyone with that has information on the shooting is urged to call CWRU police at 216-368-3333.

Return to Cleveland 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.