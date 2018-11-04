Case Western Reserve University student undergoes successful surgery after being shot near campus

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University President Barbara R. Snyder said a student went through surgery successfully after being shot last night near campus.
The school said an undergraduate student was shot in the torso on Murray Hill Road near South Residential Village on Saturday evening.
CWRU states the shooting took place near, but not in, a fraternity house.
Officials said two suspects have been arrested.
Police said the 19-year-old student was also robbed.
Investigators said when officers spotted the suspects the suspects ran and entered a ditch refusing to exit and shots were exchanged.
Authorities said one of the suspects was shot, it was not a fatal gunshot.
The identity of the victim and the suspects have not yet been released at this time.
Snyder released a statement this morning about the incident:
