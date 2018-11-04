Cleveland Browns fans look forward to life without Hue Jackson

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - For the first time since 2016 the Cleveland Browns will take the field without Head Coach Hue Jackson, who was fired on Monday.
At least in the Cleveland Municipal Parking Lot, where hundreds of Browns faithful were tailgating before today's game, it was hard to find someone who was sad to see Hue go.
"He was like 3-100? Pffft! Terrible! I could have coached a team better than that!" said Max Varju of Lorain.
“I think it’s a great thing. I think they should have done it a year and a half ago. When we were 0-8 back then,” said Justin Castro, of Cleveland, "He had to go - he should have gone last season.
The only thing that may be off is the timing of Jackson's departure.
“I am sad to see Hue go right now. It was a bad time to do it. They should have done it during the bye week or the end of the season,” said Mitchell Mielcarek of Lorain, “It’s not fair to Greg Williams to give him one week of preparation.”
Browns fans say they are hopeful.
"I definitely agree. We got rid of Hue Jackson finally. It's time for a new season. New beginnings. We are playoff bound next year - it's a go!" said Rico Vazquez of Cleveland.
But even if things do somehow take a turn for the worse, Browns fans are prepared with that dreaded four word phrase: “There’s always next year, yeah,” said Grace Cliffords of Bay Village.
