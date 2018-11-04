Cleveland Police looking for missing teen after his friend was robbed at gunpoint

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old boy after his friend was robbed at gunpoint.
Police said officers responded to the 14500 block of Hale for a kidnapping victim around midnight on Sunday.
This is in the area of East 145th Street and Waterloo Road.
Investigators said a 18-year-old woman told officers she was sitting in her car outside of the 840 block of East 149th Street on Saturday around 8:20 p.m. with her friend Noel Green III.
Authorities said she told officers Noel was talking about going to prom.
She said Noel exited the car and entered a house, according to police.
The police press release shows three men approached her car and demanded the woman get into the backseat at gunpoint.
The suspects drover her around and took her to a bank machine and made her take out money, according to police.
They took $120, according to investigators.
The woman was dropped off in the area of East 147th Street and Westropp Avenue, she quickly reached out for help.
Police said officers went back to the house on East 149th Street and talked with several people.
Investigators had consent to search and officers said they found a replica handgun and the victim’s bank card.
Authorities said the people in the house said they know Noel.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
