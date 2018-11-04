Columbus Police track down alleged hair groper

Investigators say he would walk up to women in store parking lots like Walmart and Target and try to have a conversation with them, at times asking for directions. He would then tell them they have something in their hair. One victim described her encounter with the suspect to Muncie Police earlier this year. “She stepped back he stepped forward and put one hand on her shoulder and just started, reached up and put his hand in her hair and kind of flipped it around and went to the other side,” said Deputy Chief Mark Vollmar. Vollmar said he heard from more than one victim. “Same story. The guy walked up to her and said, “Can you tell me where Meijer is?” She told him how to get there. He did the same thing. “You got something in your hair,” said Vollmar. He also said, “I feel really bad for these ladies because I think it just catches them off guard. I think it might catch anybody off guard.”