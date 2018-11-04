Fearing they’d been kidnapped, passengers leap from bus

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - A simple bus ride to a Halloween party aboard the Queen Mary turned into a harrowing ordeal for passengers when the driver got lost.
He didn't tell them what was happening and they thought they were being kidnapped.
Instead of a short ride from the Aquarium of the Pacific to the Queen Mary, a permanently moored ship and tourist attraction in the Port of Long Beach, the bus wound up nine miles away at the corner of Del Amo and Central and Carson.
That's nowhere near the Queen Mary and Long Beach.
"We're going to outer space. It's like somebody hits a ball to left field they're heading they're heading to the subway across the street to get a sandwich, for Christ’s sake," said Lee Piatelli, who was a passenger on the shuttle.
A commotion erupted inside the bus after the driver, 60-year-old James Lee, finally came to a stop. But he still wouldn’t open the door, so people kicked open the windows and jumped out that way.
"We're not getting anything from the driver, nobody's telling us what's going on and it's getting to a point where the tension is building,” Piatelli said. “Eventually the driver tells everybody to shut up and sit down and that's not helping."
Piatelli thought for a moment they were all being kidnapped. He thought about rushing the driver but was afraid that he would step on the gas and crash the bus.
"He's not telling us, 'I'm lost.' He's not trying to communicate with us, he's just going for it."
It borders the unbelievable that a bus driver could get lost going from the aquarium to the Queen Mary.
Local media mimicked the route the shuttle should have taken that evening. Despite hitting all the lights, it took them four minutes.
Security video taken from the corner of Del Amo and Central showed people jumping out of the bus. A few minutes later, squad cars from the sheriff’s department arrived to rescue the folks.
"What happened was uncalled for and it was unprofessional," Piatelli said.
The bus driver ended up in custody after allegedly getting into a fight with one of the passengers.
Copyright 2018 KCAL, KCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.