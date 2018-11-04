Leicester City players pay respects at owner's Thai funeral

Players and officials of the English Premier League club Leicester City, far left, arrive at a Buddhist temple to participate in the funeral rituals of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. An elaborate funeral began Saturday for Thai billionaire and Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died last week when his helicopter crashed in a parking lot next to the English Premier League club's stadium. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) (AP)