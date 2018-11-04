Northeast Ohio Weather: Temps could hit the upper 50s on Sunday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Sunday starts with clouds but will afford us some glimpses of sunshine throughout the afternoon as the mercury recovers into the upper 50s on gusty southeast winds courtesy of the warm front lifting from south to north across Ohio throughout the day.
On Sunday night we’ll add to our already-hefty monthly rainfall totals with the development of showers amid breezy south winds and mild lows in the upper 40s.
We can expect more rain from time to time on Monday with temps topping out in the upper 50s as south winds continue to gust up to 30 mph.
Tuesday is election day and an ALERT day for rain, possible flooding, possible storms, and blustery winds along with temperatures that will fall through the 60s into the 50s by late afternoon.
