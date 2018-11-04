“A Special Wish” for Cleveland boy with life-threatening illness comes true with Ohio State Marching Band

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation have helped make 4-year-old Hayden Scanlon’s dream come true.
Scanlon sat with The Ohio State University Marching Band and watched them perform from the sidelines in his own marching band uniform as the Buckeyes took on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday.
A Special Wish says Scanlon has struggled through hundreds of Grand Mal seizures that have affected his ability to communicate. However, he has found solace in music, marching bands, and especially The Ohio State University Marching Band.
A Special Wish a non-profit that grants wishes of kids up to 20-years-old with life-threatening illnesses “to be able to give children facing devastating health issues an opportunity to live out their dreams while giving them a break from their daily struggles is an invaluable opportunity that changes their lives.”
