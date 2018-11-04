Tailgate 19: Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs preview

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns host the Kansas City Chiefs at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The Tailgate 19 preview show airs on Cleveland 19 at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Tony Z and the Tailgate Crew will talk about life without Hue.
Hue Jackson was fired earlier this week, so was Todd Haley.
Gregg Williams was promoted to interim head coach after Jackson and Haley were fired.
The Chiefs are currently a 8-point favorite to win the game.
Here is a look at the quarterbacks in the Browns vs. Chiefs game:
Patrick Mahomes
- 26 touchdown passes
- 6 interceptions
- 2,526 passing yards
- 65.6 completion percentage
Baker Mayfield
- 8 touchdown passes
- 6 interceptions
- 1,471 yards
- 58.3 completion percentage
