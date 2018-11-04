Traffic Alert: Crash closes I-77 southbound near Akron Canton Airport

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation says I-77 southbound between Akron Canton Airport and Shuffel Street is closed due to a crash that occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Authorities have not yet released details of the crash.
The Ohio Department of Transportation has not confirmed when the road will reopen, but says the traffic delay is currently 51-minutes.
Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.
Return to Cleveland 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.