The Arcade in Cleveland is a historic treasure for the city (Photos)

Take a look inside America’s oldest indoor shopping center, and it’s right here in Cleveland

The Arcade in Cleveland is a historic treasure for the city (Photos)
The Arcade, in Cleveland, was the first indoor shopping area in the United States. (Michael Dakota)
By Michael Dakota | November 5, 2018 at 5:51 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 5:52 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It was the first indoor shopping center in the United States, and back then there were only 42 states.

The Arcade in Cleveland was nicknamed ‘Cleveland’s Crystal Palace,’ and established itself as a destination and popular landmark.

The Arcade, in Cleveland, was the first indoor shopping area in the United States.
The Arcade, in Cleveland, was the first indoor shopping area in the United States. (Michael K. Dakota)

The building was inspired by the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, Italy.

The Arcade, in Cleveland, was the first indoor shopping area in the United States.
The Arcade, in Cleveland, was the first indoor shopping area in the United States. (Michael K. Dakota)

The building cost a modest $875,000 in 1890, that’s equivalent to $23,569,230 today.

The Arcade, in Cleveland, was the first indoor shopping area in the United States.
The Arcade, in Cleveland, was the first indoor shopping area in the United States. (Michael K. Dakota)

In 2001 the building underwent a $60 million renovation. The building was the first in Cleveland to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Arcade, in Cleveland, was the first indoor shopping area in the United States.
The Arcade, in Cleveland, was the first indoor shopping area in the United States. (Michael K. Dakota)

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.