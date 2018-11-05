The Arcade in Cleveland is a historic treasure for the city (Photos)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It was the first indoor shopping center in the United States, and back then there were only 42 states.
The Arcade in Cleveland was nicknamed ‘Cleveland’s Crystal Palace,’ and established itself as a destination and popular landmark.
The building was inspired by the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, Italy.
The building cost a modest $875,000 in 1890, that’s equivalent to $23,569,230 today.
In 2001 the building underwent a $60 million renovation. The building was the first in Cleveland to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.