Bomb threat called off after police search near I-X Center

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a bomb threat Monday morning near the I-X Center, where President Trump will visit later today.
Officers responded to 21000 Aerospace Parkway around 7:30 a.m.
Employees were evacuated from the building for the precaution.
But the crews were called off at 9:15 a.m. after a thorough search.
A full search of the building was conducted along with the Canine Unit.
There is no suspect information at this time. This matter remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.