Bullet strikes woman in neck during West side Cleveland shooting

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting on the city’s west side on Monday afternoon.
Officers from the Cleveland Police Department responded to the shooting in the 4100 block of Cloud Avenue near West 41st Street.
According to Cleveland police, a 37-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.
The female victim was rushed to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition.
Police have not released any suspect information,
Detectives are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
