Trial starts Monday for man accused of murdering North Royalton family

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The trial for George Brinkman is scheduled to start Monday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.
Brinkman waived his right to a jury trial and instead will face a three judge panel.
Brinkman is accused of murdering North Royalton mom Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her two daughters, Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18.
They were found dead in their North Royalton home on June 11, 2017.
According to court records, Brinkman slit Suzanne’s throat, smothered Taylor and used a telephone cord to strangle Kylie.
Brinkman is also charged in Stark County with the shooting deaths of Rogell Eugene John, 71, and his wife, Robert Ray John, 64.
Their son found their bodies in their Lake Township home on June 12, 2017.
