Cleveland man says old criminal convictions keep him from good jobs

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - In Ohio, it's illegal for public employers to ask job-seekers about their criminal records. State lawmakers passed the Ohio Fair Hiring Act in 2016, which applies to state agencies, but not private companies.
Now, one Cleveland man is pointing out how that could negatively impact people like him who have past drug convictions, but have long since turned their lives around.
Michael Weatherspoon is now a graduate school student, a songwriter, and a pastor. Between 1996 and 2002, however, he was convicted on several drug charges. He says he changed his life, got a GED, then an associate’s degree, and in May, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree and enrolled in a master’s program at Cleveland State University.
Weatherspoon says he’s still missing one thing: A quality, good-paying job. He says employers still count his record against him.
"They will say, 'Hey, we will like to hire you. However, we notice that you have some felonies stemming from years to go, and our company, according to our policy, doesn't accept those felonies here,'" said Weatherspoon.
So-called “Ban the Box” laws are in effect in 11 states and over 150 cities across the country, preventing even private employers from inquiring about a job-seeker’s criminal past as a way to weed out those with records. Weatherspoon would like to see that in place here, too.
"People are dabbling in drugs and alcohol as a result of their conditions," he said. "Not giving them an excuse, but if we show them another way as opposed to being more than adamant about penalizing them, we'll make a better way."
Weatherspoon has big plans for the future, too. He says he wants to finish his current degree and enroll in a doctoral program.
“My dream is to be a communications professor, a mentor, as well as a pastor,” said Weatherspoon. “I want to teach all around the world.”
