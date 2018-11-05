Kent police arrest man accused of fondling sleeping stranger

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man was taken into police custody on Saturday after he allegedly committed two burglaries and fondled a woman while she was asleep in her apartment.
Roger Tooley, a Rootstown resident, has been charged with burglary and sexual imposition.
A female called police to report seeing a strange man standing in her bedroom doorway. Investigators found Tooley shortly after received the woman’s call.
Officers also learned that he previously entered a different apartment in the complex and fondled a woman while she was sleeping. She woke up and scared the man from the apartment.
Tooley appeared in Kent Municipal Court on Monday morning where the judge ordered that hs is held without bond.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.