Kent State University crime stats down; students concerned about off-campus safety

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Studies show crime is down on campus at Kent State University, but students still have concerns about crime happening off campus.
On Saturday, a man was arrested for allegedly fondling a woman and committing burglaries at an apartment off campus.
Crime stats available for Kent State University show crime peaked in 2016 on-campus, but has decreased since then.
According to the statistics on rape reports:
- 2015: 6
- 2016: 18
- 2017: 12
A majority of those rapes were reported to have happened in residence halls.
Last year, there were three aggravated assaults reported, which is the most since before 2015.
Burglary reports significantly dropped from five in 2016 to just one last year.
Students said they would like to see some sort of an escort service off campus for walking to and from classes.
“When I was walking to work this morning, it was dark and I’m like, I’m kind of scared low key because I’m coming to class and it’s dark and I don’t have street lights on my street,” one student said.
University officials said Kent state was voted the safest campus in Ohio and is in the top 30 across the country.
