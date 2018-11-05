A look at how many officers are protecting some of Ohio’s colleges and universities

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -After Saturday’s shooting of a Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) student, Cleveland 19 has requested the amount of officers and safety personnel from several Ohio schools.
The shooting this weekend did not take place on campus, but very near a CWRU sanctioned fraternity.
In the course of gathering this information, several schools were quick to point out that depending on the campus, the location and the number of students, these numbers will vary greatly.
For example, a spokeswoman for Baldwin Wallace University (BW) said, “A suburban campus like BW has different safety needs than campuses in other areas of Northeast Ohio and therefore deploys a distinctive security model.”
An Ohio State spokesman said, “Comparison stories are difficult because no two schools are the same. Population, geography, proximity to another major law enforcement agency and even educational resources vary from place to place.”
We have asked for the number of students, and the number of safety employees for the following school and will fill when schools get us the information.
Baldwin Wallace University:
Students: 1,525
Safety staff: 11 safety and security officers
1 full-time Berea officer for day patrols
University of Akron:
Students: 20,554
Safety staff: 34 sworn officers
Case Western Reserve University:
Students:
Safety staff:
Ohio State University:
Students: 61,170
Safety staff: 175 uniformed personnel (56 sworn officers)
Cleveland State University:
Students:
Safety staff:
Kent State University:
Students:
Safety staff:
