Man accused of shooting Cleveland officer pleads not guilty, bond set at $1M

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The man accused of shooting a Cleveland police officer pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday.
Jonathan Chambers is being charged with attempted murder.
According to police, Chambers, 30, shot police officer Shane McNea, 28 at 2679 E. 121 around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3.
Officers had responded to the area for a shots fired call.
When they arrived, Chambers allegedly began firing with what is believed to be an assault rifle.
The officer, who was still in the cruiser, was shot multiple times in both legs.
The officer was taken to a nearby EMS unit by others on scene and rushed to the hospital.
He had emergency surgery and is listed in stable condition.
A second shooting victim was found inside a car on E. 121 and taken to a hospital.
The victim has been identified as Marquis Andrews, 37.
He was transported to University Hospital with a gun shot wound to the neck.
Chambers was arrested later that morning in Warrensville Heights by the Gang Impact Unit.
He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.