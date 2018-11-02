Michigan voters to decide legality of recreational marijuana in state

MONROE, MI (WTOL) - Ten states have legalized the sale of recreational marijuana.
Michigan could become number eleven with the approval of Proposal One by voters on Tuesday.
Take a drive around Monroe and you’ll find a handful of yard signs supporting Proposal One.
Backers like Patrick Click say there’s nothing wrong with firing up a joint.
“I just know a lot of folks that smoke marijuana. They’re all good neighbors,” said Mr. Click.
Proposal One has been drawn up by the group ‘Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol.’
If passed, you would have to be at least 21 years old to possess, use or sell marijuana.
It could not be smoked in public.
In addition you could only have two and a half ounces in your possession.
Finally, you’ll be allowed to cultivate up to twelve plants at your home.
Patrick and Anne Click have a Proposal One support sign in their front yard.
“The laws governing marijuana are too strict. That was the number one thing. I thought it would cause more problems than what it was,” said Click.
Click thinks the proposal could help the state save money on incarceration.
“I think we fill our jails with people that don’t need to be in jail. That itself takes money away from our tax revenue because they’re no longer working," said Click.Ben Cort speaks out against Proposal One on behalf of the group ‘Smart Approaches to Marijuana.’
He was brought in from Colorado where weed is legal.
“I’m a big fan of decriminalization and so is the campaign in Michigan. Decriminalize a substance but don’t bring an industry and commercial industry into it,’ said Cort.
Mr. Cort is a recovering drug addict who started on pot and moved onto harsher substances.
He now works in the treatment industry and had a message for Michigan voters.
“A smart man learns from his mistakes. A wise man from the mistakes of others. We do not have this thing figured out. Colorado did not nail it. We’re too early. Way ahead of the curve on this. Give it some time," said Cort.
An opponent who hopes Proposal One will go up in smoke while supporters are high on the idea of legalized pot.
