Music at President Trump’s Cleveland rally included songs from Village People, Michael Jackson

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - President Donald Trump campaigned in Cleveland for Ohio Republican candidates ahead of Tuesday’s election.
Several musicians have requested that the president ceases from playing their music at his events, including Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Neil Young, and Adele.
During Monday’s campaign rally at the I-X Center, songs from Michael Jackson, Village People, the Rolling Stones, Queen, Neil Young, and Guns 'N Roses were played over the loudspeakers prior to the president’s arrival.
The song “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by The Rolling Stones was played immediately after the president commenced his speech.
