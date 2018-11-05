Northeast Ohio: Rain returns for the work week

ELECTION DAY: ALERT DAY for rain, possible flooding, a few storms, and blustery winds along with temperatures that will fall through the 60s into the 50s by late afternoon. Looks like the best chance for storms will be late Monday night through Tuesday morning. The weather for the commute Tuesday AM is not looking great - a few storms with heavy rain are possible, which could lead to visibility issues and ponding on the roadways. Hit or miss storms and rain will continue through the afternoon, but we'll be especially watching the winds heading through Tuesday. A Wind Advisory could be issued, especially for areas to our west where we could see wind gusts over 40mph.