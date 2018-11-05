Northeast Ohio: Rain returns for the work week

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - SUNDAY NIGHT: We’ll add to our already-hefty monthly rainfall totals with the development of showers amid breezy south winds and mild lows in the upper 40s.
MONDAY: We can expect more rain from time to time with temps topping out in the upper 50s as south winds continue to gust up to 30 mph.
ELECTION DAY: ALERT DAY for rain, possible flooding, a few storms, and blustery winds along with temperatures that will fall through the 60s into the 50s by late afternoon. Looks like the best chance for storms will be late Monday night through Tuesday morning. The weather for the commute Tuesday AM is not looking great - a few storms with heavy rain are possible, which could lead to visibility issues and ponding on the roadways. Hit or miss storms and rain will continue through the afternoon, but we'll be especially watching the winds heading through Tuesday. A Wind Advisory could be issued, especially for areas to our west where we could see wind gusts over 40mph.
LATE WEEK: Rain will linger along the lakeshore early Wednesday, before another front dives through late next week bringing a punch of cold air and the risk for a rain/snow mix, mainly along the lake, Friday into Saturday. Highs heading into the weekend will struggle to make it to near 40!
