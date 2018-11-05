Northeast Ohio Weather: Wild pattern next few days

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It is an active pattern the next few days. A front is tracking through this morning. Most of the rain came down very early this morning. I just went with isolated showers around today. We will see a mainly cloudy sky. Another storms is taking shape in the central part of the country. This system will create a lot of problems across the Eastern United States today and tomorrow. A major cold front with this storm will be tracking east. There will be a severe weather outbreak south of Ohio later today and tonight. The front will cross our area tomorrow morning. I have rain developing from west to east this evening. We will get a quick half inch of rain or so with it. Most of the rain will fall overnight and early tomorrow. The story for us will be the wind. We have a FIRST ALERT DAY tomorrow for strong winds. Winds will gust over 40 mph tomorrow out of the southwest and west. This could cause power issues and sporadic wind damage. The weather Service could be issuing wind advisories so watch out for that. We will continue to watch this closely for you.