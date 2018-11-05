One man shot in Summit County road rage incident

GREEN, OH (WOIO) - Summit County deputies are investigating a weekend road rage incident, that left one driver shot.
Deputies said this happened on Saturday around 11 p.m. on I-77 southbound between South Arlington Road and Massillon Road.
According to a news release, the drivers collided and then both pulled over to the side of the road.
One driver exited his vehicle and confronted the second driver, who was still inside his car with his wife and two young kids.
Both men pulled out their guns and fired shots.
The driver standing outside the vehicle was struck. He is being treated at a local hospital and expected to make a full recovery.
Deputies said the shooting remains under investigation, but both drivers have current CCW licenses.
Anyone with information is asked to call the detective bureau at 330-643-2131.
