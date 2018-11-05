OSU Marching Band honors University of Nebraska trumpet player who died in crash

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio State University Marching Band made a classy gesture to the opposing team during Saturday’s “Happily Ever After” halftime performance.
The OSU Marching Band, also known as “TBDBITL,” paid tribute to a trumpet player from the University of Nebraska who died in a fatal crash.
Tyler Butterfield, a junior trumpet player for the University of Nebraska’s band, died on Oct. 26. The driver of one of the involved vehicles is suspected to have been under the influence of drugs, according to Lincoln police.
The rest of the performance included dragons, damsels in distress, and knights.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.