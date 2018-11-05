Playlist from Trump’s Cleveland event as artists continue to tell the President to stop playing their music

Rihanna is the latest to say ‘Stop the Music.’

Last year, the singer entrepreneur referred to the president as an “Immoral Pig” when he banned citizens from Muslim majority countries from entering the U.S. (Source: (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) (Miller, Jessie)
By Dan DeRoos | November 5, 2018 at 3:00 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 3:00 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - After a recent President Donald Trump rally in Chattanooga pop artist Rihanna said she wants the President to stop playing her music at his events.

Rihanna is just the latest in a long list of artist who have asked for their music not to be played at any Trump event.

With that in mind here is a collection of some of the songs played at Monday’s Trump event in the IX Center in Cleveland.

Rolling Stones-

  • “Time is on My Side”
  • “Browns Sugar”
  • “Play with Fire”
  • “Let’s Spend the Night Together”

Guns N' Roses:

  • “Sweet Child O' Mine”
  • “Knocking on Heaven’s Door”
  • “November Rain” 

Village People

  • “Macho Man”
  • “YMCA”

Michael Jackson

  • “Billie Jean”

Queen

  • “We Are the Champions”

Journey

  • “Don’t Stop Believin'”

Neil Young

  • “Rockin' in the Free Wrold”

