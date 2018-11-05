Playlist from Trump’s Cleveland event as artists continue to tell the President to stop playing their music

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - After a recent President Donald Trump rally in Chattanooga pop artist Rihanna said she wants the President to stop playing her music at his events.
Rihanna is just the latest in a long list of artist who have asked for their music not to be played at any Trump event.
With that in mind here is a collection of some of the songs played at Monday’s Trump event in the IX Center in Cleveland.
Rolling Stones-
- “Time is on My Side”
- “Browns Sugar”
- “Play with Fire”
- “Let’s Spend the Night Together”
Guns N' Roses:
- “Sweet Child O' Mine”
- “Knocking on Heaven’s Door”
- “November Rain”
Village People
- “Macho Man”
- “YMCA”
Michael Jackson
- “Billie Jean”
Queen
- “We Are the Champions”
Journey
- “Don’t Stop Believin'”
Neil Young
- “Rockin' in the Free Wrold”
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.