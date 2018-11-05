REGISTER NOW: Salvation Army Christmas Assistance

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland always helps to make the holidays brighter! Families with children 12 years of age and younger needing help this Christmas are encouraged to register for assistance at a Cleveland Salvation Army Corps.
I had the pleasure of sitting down with Major Tom Applin, the organization's divisional secretary to talk about this year’s Christmas Distribution Program.
Families will receive an assigned time when they can receive toys and a Dave's Supermarket gift card, at a later date.
Last year, the Christmas Distribution program provided assistance to over 1,331 families and toys to 4,522 children. Throughout the month of December this year, The Salvation Army expects to serve more than 15,000 people in Greater Cleveland.
2018 Christmas Registration Dates
Monday, November 5 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, November 6 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday, November 7 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, November 8 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, November 9 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Please bring with you all of the following:
1) Your government issued photo I.D. or Driver’s License. (You must have photo ID.)
2) A birth certificate or current medical benefit card with child’s birthdate (For each child 12 years old and younger in your household.)
3) Print out of county benefits, HUD application or HEAP application are all helpful.
Registration and Pick Up Locations
The Salvation Army East Cleveland 1507 Doan Ave. East Cleveland, OH 44112 Phone: (216) 249-4334
The Salvation Army Miles Park Corps 4139 E. 93rd Street. Cleveland, Ohio 44105 Phone: (216) 341-1640
The Salvation Army Ohio City Corps. 4402 Clark Ave. Cleveland, OH 44109 Phone: (216) 631-1515
The Salvation Army Temple Corps.17625 Grovewood Ave. Cleveland, OH 44119 Phone: (216) 692-1388
The Salvation Army West Park Corps. 12645 Lorain Ave. Cleveland, OH 44113 Phone: (216) 252-3593
Remember, Five Days only to Register! November 5th - 9th
