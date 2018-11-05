Rihanna says she doesn’t want Trump using her song at his ‘tragic rallies’

(RNN) - Rihanna joins a long list of celebrities who disapprove of President Trump using their music during his rallies.
On Sunday, Washington Post’s White House Bureau Chief Phillip Rucker tweeted that Trump was using the superstar’s hit song, “Don’t Stop The Music” during a rally in Chattanooga Sunday.
The tweet quickly caught the singer’s attention as she responded in part, “Not for much longer ... me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies.”
The singer and entrepreneur hasn’t been shy about publicly criticizing the president.
Last year, she referred to the president as an “Immoral Pig” when he banned citizens from Muslim majority countries from entering the United States.
And she also criticized him publicly about his response to Hurricane Maria.
The Barbados-born singer said she can’t vote in U.S. elections, but has been vocal about getting her fans out to vote.
On Sunday, the singer announced her support for Florida’s Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.
It is not clear whether Rihanna’s team can prevent Trump from using the song ahead of his rallies Monday in Ohio, Indiana and Missouri.
The legalities surrounding how much power artists have to stop politicians from using their music is complex, and no formal lawsuits have established the ground rules yet, reports say.
Though the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), suggests that campaigns should still get an artist’s permission even after obtaining a license to use a song.
