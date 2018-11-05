“Serial Podcast” coming to a classroom

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Have you been listening to the wildly popular podcast “Serial?” In its third season, it focuses on the Cuyahoga county justice system.
Serials' spotlight on the Cuyahoga County justice system has been the podcasts most popular season, with one-point-five million downloads the first day alone.
“To me, it’s been really engaging so far. She’s really unearthed stuff that I’ve found exciting,” said Cleveland State University Law School Professor Jonathan Witmer Rich.
Witmer-Rich says its real-life lessons for his students. “I teach my students, criminal law is the highest stakes.
These are the worst things that happens to victims of crimes. You have the defendant’s liberty,” Witmer-Rich said. Professor Witmer-Rich wants to take the lessons learned from the Serial Podcast from inside the justice center and bring them into his classroom.
“It’s really taking the podcast, which is such a great window into what’s really happening inside the courtroom,” Witmer-Rich said. Witmer-Rich says there’s the black letter law, and then there’s the justice that’s actually carried out.
He says the podcast raises valid questions on if the justice system is working as intended.
“I think it’s going to be a great opportunity to really think about how the system works and part of it for my students look at how can we fix some of these things that don’t really work well,” Witmer-Rich said.
The journalists in the Serial podcast are coming back to Cleveland on December 15, and will have an event at Playhouse square to talk about their time in Cleveland.
