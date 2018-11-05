Sunny Side Up: Do you talk politics online?

Election Day is tomorrow and it seems like you can’t avoid politics talk no matter where you go.

By Randy Buffington | November 5, 2018 at 9:46 AM EST - Updated November 5 at 9:46 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

On Monday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:

This brings us to the question of the day:

Do you post about politics online?

